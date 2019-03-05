Celebrate Taste of School Gardens at Maui Tropical Plantation on Saturday, March 9th. It’s a foodie fundraiser that benefits Grow Some Good, an organization that promotes garden based school programs. The event will feature top Maui chef’s like Craig Dryhurst from the Four Seasons, Taylor Ponte from the Mill House, Roger Stettler of Taverna, and more. There’ll be lots of tasty food to enjoy, libations, and live music with Soul Kitchen Maui, Matt Del Olmo, and Matt Novotney. 21+. $150+. 5pm-8:30pm. Maui Tropical Plantation, (1670 Honoapiilani Hwy,, Wailuku); 808-244-4800; growsomegood.org

photo courtesy of Grow Some Good

