Superheroes in Cinema: Comics on the Big Screen at Akaku Community Media

Superheroes in Cinema: Comics on the Big Screen is happening at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, July 18th. The event is open to a comic lovers and is hosted by Barry Wurst II. Wurst is the founder of the Hawaii Film Critics Society, a film critic for MauiTime Weekly, and co-host on Akaku’s “What’s Going On.” He’ll be talking about the historical influence of comics, how this genre made a leap from newsprint to film, and more. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Barry Wurst II

