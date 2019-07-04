Enjoy Summer Splash Days at Maui Mall this Wednesday, and every Wednesday until July 31st. Maui’s keiki are invited to cool off from the heat and play with giant floaties and beach balls in the Maui Mall’s newly refreshed Splash Pad. Kids will also have an opportunity to share ocean adventure stories and meet Mermaid Ariel and Mermaid Moana of Imagination Reality. Free. 12pm-1pm. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-8952; mauimall.com

photo courtesy of Mehana Lee

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events