Studio Fifty Fur Ball at Wailea Beach Marriott Resort

Studio Fifty Fur Ball is happening at Wailea Beach Marriott Resort on Saturday, September 7th. Maui Humane Society’s annual fur ball is one of the most anxiously awaited galas of the year. Year after year, the event sells out, but you can still make a contribution or bid for silent and live auction items online! It’s disco, baby! Support Maui’s fur babies and animal welfare programs on Maui. $195. 5pm. Wailea Beach Marriott Resort & Spa, (3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); Mauihumanesociety.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Davor Cengija

