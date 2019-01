Enjoy Storytime with Author Gill McBarnet at Kihei Public Library in Saturday, February 2nd. Presented in conjunction with the Maui Whale Festival, enjoy entertaining whale education with a Pacific Whale Foundation certified naturalist. There’ll also be a reading from The Whale Who Wanted to be Small with Kid Pan Alley. Free. 10:30am. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St, Kihei) 808-249-8811; librarieshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/PWF