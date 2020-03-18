Stars Over Haleakala at Haleakala Visitors Center

Stars Over Haleakala will meet at the Haleakala Visitors Center this Saturday, March 21st. The series is open to both residents and visitors. Guests will stargaze from 9,740 feet with a concentration of learning about the Hawai‘i night sky, finding constellations, and learning more about Hawaiian myths and legends. Dress warm and feel free to bring your own binoculars. Go online for more information. 7:30pm. Haleakala Visitor Center, (Haleakala Hwy., Kula); nps.gov

