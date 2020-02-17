Starry Night Cinema: ‘Abominable’ at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

Starry Night Cinema will feature a screening of Abominable at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, February 21st. Abominable is an animated adventure film created by DreamWorks. It tells the story of three teenagers that must help a yeti to return to his family while avoiding certain obstacles. Here’s an awesome family event to enjoy in Central Maui this weekend! Arrive early for pre-show entertainment. Free. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of movieweb.com

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments