There’ll be Star Wars Jedi Knight Training’events at Maui Libraries from Thursday, June 6th until Saturday, June 8th. Jedi Jim (Jim Manning aka “Jungle Jim”) will provide an epic Jedi training that includes Jedi force magic, laser balloon barrage, and a light saber duel. Fun, magic, Jedi love, and audience participation is included. Sorry adult Jedis, these events are meant for keiki aged 4-9 years old. Free. 6/6: 10:30am at Kahului Public Library; 6/7: 10am at Lanai Public & School Library; 6/8: 10:30am at Kihei Public Library. Go online for more info. librarieshawaii.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii State Library System

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events