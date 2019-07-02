There’s a Star-Spangled Books Sale at Makawao Public Library on Saturday, July 6th. All are invited to join Maui Friends of the Library for this exciting holiday-inspired book sale. The sale will feature CDs, pre-loved books of all kinds (kids and adult), and keiki crafts. Plus, all kids 18 and younger get to choose a free book! Free. 9:30am. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave.); MFOL.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Steve Dorsey

