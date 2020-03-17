Stand Up, Speak Up: A Civic Engagement Workshop for Maui Changemakers online webinar will be held on Saturday, March 21st. Presented by Maui Tomorrow, the all-day workshop will help community members learn how to be more engaged on both county and state levels. Guest speakers include Gary Hooser (president of Hawai‘i Alliance for Progressive Action), Kelly King (Maui County councilmember), Thorne Abbott (coastal planning consultant), and more. Registration is free. Sign up at: Bit.ly/Mauitomorrowcivicaina. 10am-5pm. Mauitomorrow.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Tomorrow

