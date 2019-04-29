Check out the annual St. Joseph’s Feast in Makawao from Friday, May 3rd until Sunday, May 5th. All are invited to enjoy a super fun Upcountry weekend of festivities including live music and entertainment, and delicious local food like chow fun, beef hekka, tasty snacks, and desserts. There’ll also be an appearance by Mickie and Minnie Mouse, pony rides, a livestock auction, country fair, games and crafts. Free. Friday: 6pm-10pm; Saturday & Sunday 10am-10pm. St. Joseph’s Church, (1294 Makawao Ave); sjcmaui.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/hollywoodsmile310

