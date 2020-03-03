The 2nd Annual Spring Fling Slumber Party with Maui Humane Society is on Saturday, March 7th. The event is an overnight slumber party at the shelter. Twelve participants will sleep with pets, and the evening will stream live on the Maui Humane Society Facebook page. See what shelter life is all about and promote animal welfare services on Maui. Community supporters can make a gift in honor of the slumber partiers online at http://bit.ly/3besP5s. The party starts at 6pm. Maui Humane Society, (Maui Veterans Hwy., Kahului); 808-877-3680; mauihumanesociety.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/This Year’s Love

