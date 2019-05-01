There’ll be a Spring Craft Fair at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on Sunday, May 5th. Hosted by Housemart and Ben Franklin, there’ll be over 100 local vendor booths featuring handmade arts and crafts. Here’s a great place to find Maui-made gifts, and to shop for upcoming holiday decorations. The fair will be in the west parking lot (by Macy’s). Free. 9am. Queen Ka’ahumanu Center, (275 W. Ka’ahumanu Avenue, Kahului); 808-877-4325; queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Beth Olson

