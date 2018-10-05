Skoobz and the Front Street Werewolf at Lahaina Loft 

Skoobz and the Front Street Werewolf will perform at Lahaina Loft on Friday, October 12th. Here’s a perfect keiki event to attend during Second Fridays in Lahaina. This early Halloween mystery-solving scavenger hunt is available to keiki ages 3+. Each child will undergo a detective training which will supply them with a detective badge and magnifying glass. The character led scavenger hunt will stroll down Front Street with “Scooby snacks,” a photo booth, goodie bags and more. Space is limited to 50. $52 per child. Find tickets online. 5:30pm. Lahaina Loft, (736 Front St., Lahaina); Lahainaloft.com

photo courtesy of Lahaina Loft