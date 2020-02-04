Sew Surreal Fashion Show & Launch Party at Lumeria Maui

Sew Surreal’s Fashion Show and Launch Party will be at Lumeria Maui on Saturday, February 8th. The show will feature the LuxAloha Beach Lingerie Collection, an opening blessing, and hula dancing. After the fashion show, guests will have an opportunity to shop for items at wholesale prices and enjoy pupus, desserts, and refreshments. All items are made on Maui by designer Melissa J. Riggs. $20. Free for retail owners. Go online for more information. 6pm. Lumeria Maui, (1813 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); surreal.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Sew Surreal

