There’s a ServSafe Manager Food Safety Class with ATC Food Safety on Friday, June 28th. The class is an opportunity for restaurant workers that are seeking management positions or are already in management roles. The class is intended to help candidates successfully take the ServSafe certification exam. The all day training will cover the causes of food poisoning and ways to prevent it, time and temperature controls, cross-contamination, cleaning and sanitizing, pest control, and more. Learn more information online. $119+. 10am. ATC Food Safety; 877-227-5212; atcfoodsafety.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/ATC Food Safety

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events