Seeking Entries! 20th Annual Baby of the Year Contest at 97th Maui Fair

Seeking Entries! The 20th Annual Baby of the Year Contest is happening at the 97th Maui Fair on October 5th. Pacific Media Group is looking for Maui’s awesome babies to show what they’ve got for the judges. Criteria: Baby contestants must have been born between October 6, 2017 and October 6, 2018. Entry deadline is September 23rd. Register online. Entertainment Stage in Food & Festival Village, (Maui Fair); mauifair.com/attractions/baby-of-the-year

photo courtesy of Flickr/MOrE rams

