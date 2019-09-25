Saddle Up for St. Jude at Thompson Ranch

Saddle Up for St. Jude is happening at Thompson Ranch on Saturday, September 28th. The annual event is a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and helps to ensure that families will never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatments, travel expenses, food costs, or housing fees. Enjoy riding horses in the sparkling green pastures of Native Hawaiian forests. Hot lunch and cold drinks will be provided. Minimum donation is $100. 9am. Thompson Ranch & Riding Stables, (1311 Waianu Rd., Kula); 808-878-1910; fundraising.stjude.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Thompson Ranch Maui

