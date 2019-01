Run and Walk For the Whales happens with Pacific Whale Foundation on Saturday, February 2nd. Participants can join in on a 1-mile, 5K, 10K, and 10-mile race. All proceeds go to ongoing research, education, and conservation projects with PWF. There’ll also be free breakfast, awards, door prizes, and live entertainment. $35-$65. 7am-11am. Pacific Whale Foundation, (300 Maalaea Rd.); mauiwhalefestival.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/PWF