There’s a Resisting Nuclear Madness & Militarism in the Pacific Talk at Kahului Hongwanji Mission on Tuesday, August 6th. Helen Jaccard is the project manager for Veterans for Peace Golden Rule. Jaccard will talk about the historic return to Hawaii for the Golden Rule peace sailboat. The 36-foot sailboat, salvaged and refurbished by Veterans for Peace, is currently on its way back to the Pacific from California. The journey recreates the voyage it made in 1958 in an attempt to block H-bomb testing in the Marshall Islands. Free. 6pm. Kahului Hongwanji Mission, (291 South Puunene Ave., Kahului); mauipeace.org

photo courtesy of Maui Peace Action

