SAVE THE DATE: Registration opens for Maui United Way’s Tilapia Fishing Tournament on Tuesday, March 5th, and closes on Thursday, March 7th. The 10th Annual Tilapia Tournament is open to up to 650 keiki participants, and will take place at the Ka’anapali Golf Course Pond on Saturday, May 11th (7:30am-9am). Always a fun-filled family event, the catch-and-release fishing tournament benefits Maui United Way programs. Register online. Maui United Way, (Kaanapali, Kaanapali); 808-244-8787; mauiunitedway.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/Rogerio da Silva
