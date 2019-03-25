There’s a Regenerative Agriculture and Garden Workshop at Hale Akua Garden Farm from Friday, March 29th until Sunday, March 31st. The three-day workshop will cover gardening topics and provide hands-on training. Attendees will visit farms to learn about regenerative farming techniques and management practices. Teachers include Mike McNeill, Jerry Hatfield, Amie Bandy, Vincent Mina, Bob Streit, and Joseph Simcox. $65 each day or $165 for all 3 days. 9am-6pm each day. Hale Akua Garden Farm, (110 Door of Faith Rd., Ha‘iku); 808-572-9300; haleakua.org

photo courtesy of Haiku Helen

