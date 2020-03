There’s a Record & Zine Collector Meetup at Wailuku Coffee Company on Sunday, March 22nd. Here’s a cool event to meet music and magazine collectors like yourself, or, do some spring cleaning. Attendees will talk story, play music, enjoy refreshments, and overall enjoy Maui subculture at its finest. Free. 10am. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N Market St.); 808-495-0259; wailukucoffeeco.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Trixi Skywalker

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events

Share this:

Comments

comments