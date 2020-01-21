Read Aloud America at Maui Ocean Center

Read Aloud America is happening at Maui Ocean Center on Sunday, January 26th. At this event, Maui’s youth have an opportunity to dive into a new world through the power of a story. Every child will receive a valuable experience, a healthy snack, and a book to take home. The event happens every Sunday of the month until April. Go online for more info and future locations. Free. 1:30pm-2pm. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7068; mauioceancenter.com

