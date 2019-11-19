Rainbow Fund Casino Night and Gala at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort

The Rainbow Fund Casino Night and Gala will happen at Fairmont Kea Lani Resort on Saturday, November 23rd. The evening is the inaugural fundraiser for the Hawaii All Stars – Maui’s elite competition cheerleading team. The Rainbow Fund aims to offer Maui’s youth an opportunity they wouldn’t otherwise have, and the community is invited to support them with a decadent dinner, live entertainment, a casino gala, and more. $50. 6pm. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; hiallstarcheer.com

