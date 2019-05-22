There’s a Proposed Land Disposition Talk About Hawaiian Home Lands at Paukukalo Community Center on Wednesday, May 29th. Topics surround the idea of the proposed wind project at Kahikinui. There’ll be two public hearings pursuant to Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes Section 171-19.3. The goal is to share information and receive comments from the public. 6pm. Paukukalo Community Center, (655 Kaumualiʻi St., Wailuku).
photo courtesy of hawaii.gov
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
Comments