Support Project Backpack at Queen Ka’ahumanu Center from Friday, July 12th until Sunday, July 14th. It’s an annual back-to-school school supply drive for Maui’s keiki. In conjunction with the Kiwanis of the Valley Isle, all proceeds will benefit keiki graduates of Maui Economic Opportunity Head Start as they transition to kindergarten. All types of school supplies are welcome; cash and credit card donations will also be accepted. Drop off your donations at Kokua Korner. Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 9:30am-4:30pm, and Sunday 10am-5pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); queenkaahumanucenter.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Project Backpack

