Portuguese Strong: Keeping the Legacy Alive for Generations to Come at Akaku Community Media

‘Portuguese Strong: Keeping the Legacy Alive for Generations to Come’ will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, September 5th. In celebration of Portuguese heritage, Audrey Rocha Reed (of the Portuguese Association of Maui) and Sandi Guadagni (Portuguese Cultural Club) will share history about Portuguese migration to Hawai‘i. They’ll talk about the integral role the Portuguese played in Hawai‘i’s sugar industry, and their many contributions to culture, music, cuisine, and local religion. Go online to RSVP. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd. Ste. 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Simon Collison

