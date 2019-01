The Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area group will meet at the Lindsey Ohana Hale in Lahaina on Tuesday, February 5th. The group is comprised of community members, scientists, and marine professionals with a goal to protect and restore West Maui’s reefs and ocean quality. The public is invited to join them and learn more about their projects and goals. Free. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; polanuihiu.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui Hiu