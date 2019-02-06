There’s a Plein Air Workshop with Artist Suzie Baker from Wednesday, February 13th until Friday, February 15th. Kicking off the 2019 Maui Plein Art Painting Invitational, students will receive instruction on the principles of painting: drawing, color, value, composition, color theory, and more. Baker will demo on location, and offer one-on-one instruction to all the students while they paint in scenic locations. Go online for more info. 9am-4pm. Maui Arts League; celebrateartonmaui.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Suzie Baker Artist
