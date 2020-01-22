Play Mahjong at Wo Hing Museum in Lahaina on Tuesday, January 28th. Mahjong is an ancient Chinese game that precedes the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912). Games are played under the shade of the starfruit tree, and all are invited. The event happens every second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Free. 10am. Wo Hing Museum, (858 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-5553; lahainarestoration.org/wo-hing-museum/

photo courtesy of Flickr/greenttleaf

