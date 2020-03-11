Pinups for Pitbulls at Maui Brewing Company

Pinups for Pitbulls is having a “Yappy Hour” at Maui Brewing Company in Kihei on Saturday, March 14th. Join them every Saturday in March to support their mission, and learn more about how to protect Maui’s pitbull breeds. There’ll be information with local rescue groups, some cool merchandise to purchase, lunch, beer, and a few of Little Darling’s Pinups for Pitbulls, of course. 11am-2pm. Maui Brewing Co., (605 Lipoa Pkwy., Kihei); 808-213-BEER; pinupsforpitbulls.org

