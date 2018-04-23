Pint Night for HARF at Maui Brewing Company Kahana

Pint Night for HARF will be at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, April 27. Hawaii Animal Rescue Foundation (HARF) is a no-kill shelter committed to educating the community about the humane treatment of animals while helping them find their loving forever homes. Join Maui Brewing Company in support of this Maui animal welfare nonprofit. Half of the brew pub’s beer sales will go directly to HARF’s programs in Maui County. 21+. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com
Photo: Sean M. Hower
