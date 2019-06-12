Philippine Consulate Mobile Outreach will happen at Maui County Business Resource Center on Saturday, June 15th and Sunday, June 16th. Honolulu’s Philippine Consulate General will be conducting outreach for passport renewals, dual citizenship, authentication, and other consular services. Applicants of all ages must register for an appointment on Eventbrite; search “Philippine Consulate.” For more information, contact the County Immigrant Services Division at 270-7791. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului).
photo courtesy of Facebook/Eventbrite for Organizers
