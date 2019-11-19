Philippine Consulate Mobile Outreach at Maui County Business Resource Center 

There’ll be Philippine Consulate Mobile Outreach events at Maui County Business Resource Center on Saturday, November 23rd and Sunday, November 24th. The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu is reaching out to Maui residents for passport renewal, dual citizenship, and consular services. All applicants must register for an appointment on Eventbrite by searching “Philippine Consulate Hawaii.” For more information, contact the county Immigrant Services Division at 808-270-7791. Maui County Business Resource Center, (70 E. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); eventbrite.com

