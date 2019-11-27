Pedal Imua Gran Fondo at War Memorial

Pedal Imua Gran Fondo is happening on Sunday, December 1st. Imua Family Services, along with a committee of community-based cycle enthusiasts, are proud to announce the launch of the first annual Pedal Imua Gran Fondo. The event will include an ‘Ohana Festival with festivities for the riders, volunteers, and their guests, complete with massages for riders, kid’s activities, prize drawings, sponsor expos, food, beverages, and live lu‘au entertainment. Register for the 30- or 60-mile rides online. 7am. War Memorial Events Arena Lawn, (corner of W. Ka‘ahumanu & Kanaloa Ave., Kahului).

