The eighth annual Paddle Imua will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019. Paddle Imua is a multi-discipline paddling race with proceeds directly benefiting Imua Family Services’ Camp Imua program, a week-long recreational camp for children with special needs and a Maui summer tradition for more than 43 years.

Paddle Imua 2019 will bring together hundreds of ocean athletes from around the world to support Camp Imua, which provides an opportunity for children with developmental challenges or disabilities to enjoy a free summer camp experience. Paddle Imua’s goal is to raise $50,000 in 2019 which will play a monumental role in keeping Camp Imua’s tradition alive by providing over 30 percent of funds necessary to operate the program.

Registration for Paddle Imua 2019 is currently open at Paddleimua.com. When registering, all racers are given the opportunity to magnify their impact by crowd fundraising from friends and family in support of their participation. Last year an additional $6,000 was added to the fundraiser event by Paddle Imua racers.

Paddle Imua follows the renowned Maliko Downwind Run and concludes at Hawaiian Canoe Club in Kahului. It is the fastest growing multiple discipline ocean paddle “fun race” open to men and women of all ages in stand-up paddle, OC1, OC2, OC6, prone paddleboard, and surf ski categories. In 2017, Paddle Imua added experimental hydrofoil SUP and laser sailboat categories to the race and expect to see this competition increase again in 2019.

Check-in will open at 10am at Maliko Gulch, and the race will begin promptly at 1pm. Medals will be given to the top three finishers in each division.

Paddle Imua also includes a post-race celebration called the ‘Ohana Festival, which is hosted at Hawaiian Canoe Club. This free event – open to the public – will feature entertainment provided by Old Lahaina Luau, food from a selection of local food trucks, relays, games, prizes, and more.

This year’s event will also include the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific at the finish line. Race registrants will receive lunch, a commemorative 8th anniversary canteen, event tee, and access to the beer garden (ages 21+). The first 150 people to register will also receive a special mahalo bag filled with various gifts from sponsors. Current event sponsors include: Maui Jim, Aloha Mixed Plate, Hawaiian Canoe Club, Minit Medical, Deep Relief//Peak Performance, Maui Brewing Company, Aloha Aina Center, Bluesmiths, MauiTime Weekly, MauiNow and Old Lahaina Luau. For more info about becoming a sponsor or making a donation in support of Paddle Imua, visit Paddleimua.com.

Image courtesy Paddle Imua