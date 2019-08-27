Paddle for a Cure at Hyatt Maui Resort

The 2019 Paddle for a Cure weekend will be at Hyatt Maui Resort from Friday, August 30th until Sunday, September 1st. For the sixth consecutive annual event, community members can attend, participate in sports, and help raise funds for Susan G. Komen Hawaii. The foundation has a mission to end breast cancer, and the fundraiser includes a variety of daily ocean and golf activities, and more. There’ll also be pink-themed events like a lu’au, spa treatments, and dining celebrations. Go online for more information and a schedule of events. Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, (200 Nohea Dr., Lahaina); hyatt.com/maui

photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events