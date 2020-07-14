PacWhale Eco-Adventures Announces Select Kamaʻāina Ecotours Beginning July 18

PacWhale Eco-Adventures sets sail once again beginning July 18 with a 50% kamaʻāina discounted rate on select ecotours as a way to say mahalo and welina hou, or welcome back, to local friends, fans and supporters. For the month of July, PacWhale Eco-Adventures is offering a morning Molokini & Turtle Arches Snorkel ecotours and an evening Sunset Sail with cocktails and pupu on Saturdays. The industry-leading 50% kamaʻāina discount continues through the end of August on regular tours and will be available via a promo code provided to Hawai‘i residents with appropriate identification.

All approved PacWhale Eco-Adventures tours and boats will operate at 50% capacity as per state and Department of Natural Land & Resources (DLNR) COVID-19 safety guidelines. This reduction in the number of passengers per vessel offers an enjoyable, intimate ocean experience for kamaʻāina guests.

“It certainly will be a less crowded tour, no question,” affirms PacWhale Eco-Adventures Business Development Manager John Gaskins. “And we have all the protocols in place for guests to have a safe, exciting time aboard our vessels.”

Meticulously researched and implemented safety procedures for PacWhale Eco-Adventures include touchless check-in to avoid personal contact, boarding and seating by zones to facilitate proper social distancing on the dock and on the boat and, for cruises involving food and/or drink, meals and libations are delivered to guests at their seats rather than pre-COVID buffet style.

Private cruises accommodating up to 70 passengers are also available for booking. Please call PacWhale Eco-Adventures directly for private charter pricing and availability.



As a social enterprise wholly owned by nonprofit Pacific Whale Foundation, revenue raised by PacWhale Eco-Adventures helps fund PWF’s Research, Education and Conservation programs.



“If you want to go out on the water and have fun, go with somebody who makes a difference,” Gaskins encourages. “Since all profits from our ecotours fund the important work conducted by our parent nonprofit, Pacific Whale Foundation, if you come with us, you’ll be making a difference too.”



For more information or to book a kamaʻāina reservation, call 808-856-8357 or visit www.pacificwhale.org/kamaainaspecials.

