The Pacific Whale Foundation’s Online Auction is happening until Monday, November 18th. Proceeds will be directed to PWF’s Keiki Whalewatch Program – a program that promotes interactive learning experiences for 3000 of Maui’s keiki from preschool to high school each year. Auction items include sponsorships, outdoor activities, restaurant gift certificates, hotel stays, farm tours, art, and more. For more details, email or go online. [email protected]; pacificwhale.org/you-can-help/online-auction
photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Whale Foundation
