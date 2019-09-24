There’s an Open Mic Afternoon at Wailuku Coffee Company on Saturday, September 28th. All are welcome to sign-up and perform, or to attend and spectate while enjoying a cool afternoon event in Wailuku. Singers, songwriters, dancers, musicians, performance artists, lyricists, and poets are all warmly invited. The event will be emceed by Atlas. Free. 2pm. Wailuku Coffee Co., (26 N. Market St., Wailuku); 808-495-0259.

photo courtesy of Flickr/Romel Sanchez

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events