Enjoy One-Millionth Story Time Weekend at Barnes and Noble on Saturday, September 7th and Sunday, September 8th. The celebratory reading weekend will feature story time, kids activities, and free book giveaways (while supplies last). Listen to a reading of The Horse Museum by Dr. Seuss on Saturday and Hey Grandude! By Paul McCartney on Sunday. Free. 11am on both days. Barnes and Noble, (270 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-214-6807; Barnesandnoble.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Thomas Hawk

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events