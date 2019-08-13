Obon Festival at Rinzai Mission in Paia

The annual Obon Festival at Rinzai Mission in Pa‘ia is happening on Saturday, August 17th. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of ancestors with a cultural celebration that includes paper lanterns, and bon odori dancing with taiko drumming. The community is invited to partake in the festivities! Don’t forget to wear your summer kimono. Free. Service at 6pm. Dance at 7pm. Rinzai Zen Mission, (20 Alawai Rd., Pa‘ia); rinzai-maui.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Rinzai Mission

