Obon Festival at Pa‘ia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission

The annual Obon Festival is happening at Pa‘ia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission from Friday, July 12th and Saturday, July 13th. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns will be hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori will be performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate this annual Japanese holiday on Maui’s North Shore. Free. Service at 6pm. Dance at 7:30pm. Pa‘ia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission, (253 Hana Hwy.).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Pa‘ia Mantokuji Soto Zen Mission

