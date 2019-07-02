Check out the Obon Festival at Lahaina Jodo Mission on Saturday, July 6th. The Japanese tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. The event features paper lanterns hung to guide spirits, a bon odori folk dance, Japanese taiko drumming, food, and keiki activities. All are invited to partake in the festivities! Don’t forget your summer kimono. Free. Service begins at 6:30pm. Dance starts at 8pm. Lahaina Jodo Mission, (12 Ala Moana S., Lahaina); jodo.org
photo courtesy of Flickr/Jen Russo
