Check out the Obon Festival at Lahaina Hongwanji Mission on Friday, August 9th and Saturday, August 10th. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns will be hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori will be performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. Anyone can join in the dances, so get dressed in your yukata (summer kimono), and celebrate this annual Japanese holiday in Lahaina. Service at 6pm. Dance at 7:30pm. 6pm. Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, (551 Waineʻe St., Kahului); lahainahongwanji.com

photo courtesy of Flickr/Julhandiarso Handogo

