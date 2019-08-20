There’s an Obon Festival at Kula Shofukuji Mission on Saturday, August 24th. The Japanese Buddhist tradition of obon honors the spirits of one’s ancestors. During the festival, chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits, and a folk dance called bon odori is performed around the rhythms of Japanese taiko drums. The community is invited to enjoy and attend this Japanese holiday in Upcountry Maui. Free. Service at 6:30pm. Dance at 7:30pm. Kula Shofukuji Mission, (13 Puanani Pl., Kula).

photo courtesy of Facebook/Kula Shofukji Mission

