The Na Kamehameha Commemorative Ho‘olaule‘a will be at Lahaina Banyan Tree Park on Saturday, June 15th and Sunday, June 16th. Celebrate and commemorate Ali‘i Nui Kamehameha and his lineage. Weekend events include Hawaiian music, hula, ‘ono food, Maui made art vendors, exhibits, keiki activities, and much more. Free. 9am-5pm both days. Lahaina Banyan Tree Park, (Wharf St., Lahaina).
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Na Kamehameha Commemorative Ho’olaule’a
For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events
