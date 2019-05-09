May is here and Mother’s Day is near – like, really, really near: It’s on Sunday! But don’t freak out, that’s Mom’s job. Just kidding! This Sunday, Mom’s on break so let her relax knowing MauiTime got your back with a few fabulous ideas. We combed Maui for all of the best brunches, buffets, spa treatments, health and wellness events, craft fairs, and fun family-friendly gatherings. Take a peek, I’m sure there’s something she’ll like.

Brunch, Buffet, Dinner, Foodie!

MOTHER’S DAY FUDGE – Show the moms in your life some love with fresh FUDGE! Made in-house in a variety of flavors, now until Mother’s Day. No admission required to shop. Kama‘aina and U.S. military discounts available. Maui Ocean Center’s Treasures Gift Shop, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 800-350-5634; [email protected]

ISLAND STYLE MOTHER’S DAY BREAKFAST BUFFET – Treat Mom to a relaxing morning with beautiful views of the Pacific. Tropical fresh fruits, homemade macadamia nut granola and yogurt, menehune pancakes, Duke’s eggs Benedict, and breakfast potatoes are just some of the items on the menu. $28/adults; $14/keiki. 7:30-11am. Reservations recommended. Duke’s Beach House, (130 Kai Malina Pkwy., Ka‘anapali); 808-662-2900; Dukesmaui.com

MOTHER’S DAY CHAMPAGNE BRUNCH – Treat mom to piping hot breakfast items, a carving and omelette station, ice cold fresh fruit selections, delicious pastries, and more. $85/adult (includes two glasses of champagne or mimosa); $30/keiki. Price is all inclusive, including tax and gratuity. 8am-1pm. Humble Market Kitchin, (Wailea Beach Resort, 3700 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-879-4655; Hmkmaui.com

MOTHER’S DAY PLANTATION BRUNCH BUFFET – Treat mom to beautiful ocean views and delicious island fare! Indulge in snow crab legs and poke at the seafood bar, prime rib and mahi at the carving station, and create your own eggs to order at the omelette action station. Plus, chef Eric’s Hawaiian classics including Hawaiian sweet bread French toast and shaved ham eggs Benedict. View full menu online. $65/adults; $27/keiki (6-12). Call for reservations. 8am-3pm. The Plantation House Restaurant, (2000 Plantation Club Dr., Kapalua); 808-669-6299; Theplantationhouse.com

MOTHER’S DAY RAINBOW BRUNCH – Treat mom to a bountiful buffet in the casual, open-air Rainbow Dining Room. Enjoy options like seasoned potato wedges, the fresh salad bar, clam poke, assorted sushi, vegetable tempura, fish furikake, seafood pasta, bbq ribs, assorted fresh fruits, desserts, and more. $34.95/adult; $19.95/keiki (4-10). Two seatings: 9am, 11am. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-954-7421; Mauibeachhotel.net

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Cold table, entrees, action station, and desserts plus live Hawaiian and contemporary music by falsetto singer Kaniala Masoe. View full menu online. Two seating options: 9am, 12pm. $39.95/per person; $19.95/keiki (4-10). Reservations required. Kahili Restaurant, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-242-6000; KahiliRestaurant.com

MOTHER’S DAY BUFFET – Overlooking fantastic views while listening to the velvety voice and melodic guitar tunes of Ron Kuala‘au, enjoy buffet highlights including seafood pasta salad, seafood linguine, made-to-order omelets, chef’s carved prime rib of beef, desserts, and more. Two seating options: 9am, 12pm. $43.95/per person; $22/keiki (10 and under). Reservations required. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-243-1025.

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Treat mom to a day in Wailea enjoying brunch options like asparagus salad, Hawaiian ‘ahi poke, Bev’s famous crab dip, leg of lamb, breakfast charcuteries, the desserts station, and more. No a la carte menu available. 9am-2pm. $55/per person; $27.50/keiki (6-9). Gannon’s, (100 Wailea Golf Club Dr.); 808-875-8080; Gannonsrestaurant.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Enjoy breathtaking views, and yummy brunch options like herb scrambled eggs, baked French toast, salt crusted prime rib of beef, potato casserole, fajitas, jumbo shrimp cocktail, ‘ahi poke, soba noodle salad, assorted breakfast breads, and more. $52/per person; $20/keiki (6-8). 9:30am-2:30pm. Hali‘imaile General Store, (900 Hali‘imaile Rd.); 808-572-2666; HGSMaui.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET – Offering stunning Kapalua Bay scenery plus many starters, sides and omelet, carving, and keiki stations. Afterward, treat mom to desserts, from mini chocolate mousse cake to mini tiramisu, and so much more. Gluten free, vegetarian, and vegan options also available. $75/adults; $40/keiki (5-12). 10am-1pm. Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-662-6681; Caneandcanoe.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH – Enjoy a selection of Mom’s favorites in Mauka Makai with peppercorn crusted prime rib, miso salmon, lobster mac and cheese, fresh poke bar, delectable desserts, and more. Plus, live entertainment and complimentary parking. $59/per person; $29/keiki (6-12). 10:30am-2:30pm. The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, (45 Kai Malina Pkwy.; Ka‘anapali); 808-662-6400; Opentable/maukamakai

MOTHER’S DAY ROOFTOP BRUNCH – A fabulous rooftop experience with live entertainment by Eric Gilliom and Barry Flanagan of HAPA while Mehealani dances hula. Enjoy inspired brunch cuisine (like mango scones) and mimosa specials! Space is limited. Reservations recommended. 11am-2pm. Fleetwood’s on Front St., (744 Front St., Lahaina); 808-669-6425; Fleetwoodsonfrontst.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AND DINNER – In the Anuenue room with live action stations, enjoy chef’s dishes from their favorite childhood memories, interactive floral shop for moms to create their own special arrangement, keiki corner cookie decorating, live entertainment, along with photo opportunity to commemorate Mother’s Day. Brunch: 11:30am-2:30pm. $88/adult; $34/keiki (6-12). Dinner: 5-8pm. $112/adult (includes a glass of sparkling rose); $52/ keiki (6-12). The Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, (1 Ritz Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089; Ritzcarlton.com/kapalua

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER SAIL – Celebrate, honor, and treat Mom with a beautiful evening at sea aboard the luxury sailing catamaran. Set against the backdrop of Maui’s scenic coastline, Mom will enjoy a delectable feast along with live entertainment. $139/members, $111.20/non-members (13+); $71.20/members, $89/non-members (3-12). Book online. Check-in: 3:15pm. Depart: 5pm. Pacific Whale Foundation Ocean Store, (612 Front St., Lahaina); Pacificwhale.org

MOTHER’S DAY SEAFOOD DINNER – Enjoy delicious seafood favorites like lomi salmon, clam poke, ‘ahi poke, assorted sushi, fried calamari, fried shrimp, fish furikake, baked mussels, seafood pasta, and more, plus an extensive dessert selection. $39.95/adult; $19.95/keiki (4-10). Two seatings: 5pm, 7pm. Maui Beach Hotel, (170 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-954-7421; Mauibeachhotel.net

MOTHER’S DAY DINNER – This Sunday Ruth’s will be opening early so you can treat Mom to an unforgettable experience and show her just how special she is to you. Call for details and reservations. Two locations. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, (The Shops at Wailea); 808-874-8880. (Outlets of Maui); 808-661-8815; Ruthschris.com

Spa, Yoga, and Specials!

MOM YOGA SPECIAL – Give Mom a gift she’ll LOVE this Mother’s Day! Offering a five-class pass for $75 (expires in 60 days) and 10-class pass for $140 (90 days). Offer is valid now thru May 11. Purchase online or at either studio. Afterglow Yoga, (Kahului, Lahaina, Kihei); 808-495-7159; Afterglowyoga.com

SPA ROBE SPECIAL – Pamper mom at one of the world’s most renowned resort spas. Treat mom to a 90-minute treatment and she will receive a cozy robe as a gift. Choose from their signature expression treatments, advanced and classic facials, and body massage. Fairmont Kea Lani, (4100 Wailea Alanui Dr.); 808-875-2210; Fairmont.com/kealani

MOTHER’S DAY SPA SPECIAL – Treat mom to a Valmont facial treatment and receive a complimentary gift. Offers are: moisturizing gift set (complementary with any 60-minute Valmont facial) or moisturizing gift set with travel bag and eye mask (complementary with any 90-minute Valmont facial). Offer valid for services redeemed from May 10-12, 2019. Subject to availability. Cannot be combined with any other discounts or promotions. Spa Montage Kapalua Bay, (1 Bay Dr.); 808-665-8282; Montagehotels.com/spamontage/kapaluabay

ULTIMATE RELAXATION FOR MOM – This Kapalua Spa has some inspired relaxation treatments in store for mom: The “Be Celebrated” is a coconut crush body renewal and essential uplifting facial for 50 minutes, the “Be Beautiful” is an oxygen renewal facial, bubbles and blow-dry, and the “Be Loved” is a stress relief massage with a mango ginger pedicure. Call for reservations. The Ritz-Carlton Spa, (1 Ritz-Carlton Dr.); 808-665-7089.

MOTHER’S DAY CBD SPECIAL – CBD is the new buzzword in skin care! CBD facials are 30 percent off on Mother’s Day through the end of June. Bella Skin Care, 808-856-0222; BellaSkincareMaui.com

YOGA & MIMOSAS FOR MOTHER’S DAY – Mom will enjoy starting her day with an energizing Yoga flow followed by a refreshing mimosa on Mother’s Day from 8-9am. Call for details and to reserve your spot. Heavenly Spa at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, (2365 Ka‘anapali Pkwy.); 808-661-2588.

SHAKE HAWAII’S MOTHER’S DAY GIVEAWAYS – Spoil her with a spa package giveaway and free brunch this Sunday. Registration is required and every attending mom will receive a flower and gift. 12pm. Heritage Hall, (401 Baldwin Ave., Pa‘ia); 808-269-6989; Shakehawaii.org

Arts, Crafts, Music, and More Fun Stuff!

MAUI ORCHID SOCIETY MOTHER’S DAY SHOW – Thu. May 9- Sat, May 11. Mother’s Day orchids will be on display and available for purchase from 9am-4pm, just in time for that special lady in your life. Maui Mall, (70 E Ka‘ahumanu Ave. Kahului); 808-871-1307; Mauiorchidsociety.org

SEABURY HALL CRAFT FAIR – Sat. May 11. Just in time for a Mother’s Day gift, as more than 100 of Maui’s artisans gather to showcase their pieces: jewelry, ceramics, weaving, clothing, painting, woodworking, and traditional Hawaiian art. The family-friendly event also includes live entertainment, fabulous food, home-baked goods, silent auction, keiki games, pony rides, a giant waterslide, rummage sale, and student performances. $5/per person; Free/keiki (12 and under). Free parking. 9am-4pm. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

MOTHER’S DAY POT PAINTING – Sat, May 11. Spend a beautiful Saturday morning painting in the garden and celebrate the most important women in your life. Participants will take home two painted pots planted with a native plant. MNBG horticulturist, Kaili Kosaka, will teach basic painting techniques, general plant care, and the importance of planting with natives! Cost: $25/members; $50/non-members. For reservations, email [email protected] Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, (150 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); MNBG.org

MAKE & TAKE MOTHER’S DAY ARRANGEMENT – Sat, May 11. Gift Mom with something handmade with aloha that connects her to nature and mindfulness in a workshop facilitated by Aloha Missions. Participants will learn to make a mini-banana stump arrangement with native + non-native plants and flowers. One mini-banana stump arrangement per participant while supplies last. Sign up online. 12-2pm. HMSA Center, (70 Ho‘okele St.; Kahului); Info.bluezonesproject.com/cm/mothers-day

MOTHER’S DAY HAKU LEI WORKSHOP – Sun. May 12. Spend your morning making a haku lei with Mom before you holoholo around Maui. In this make and take lei po‘o workshop, you will learn how to create your very own lei po‘o from start to finish. All materials, supplies, and instruction included. Refreshments and light bites included. $80/keiki (10 and up), must be accompanied by an adult. 10am-12:30pm. Hui No‘eau Visual Arts Center, (2841 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); Hakumaui.com

MOTHER’S DAY KEIKI KOLORING KORNER – Sun. May 12. Keiki 12 and under will have fun learning and coloring with DAJAM98.3. 10am-2pm. Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center, (275 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-877-4325; Queenkaahumanucenter.com

MOTHER’S DAY GIFT & CRAFT FAIR – Sun. May 12. The annual Holy Innocents Preschool fundraiser kicks off on Center Stage with Maui favorite, Uncle Wayne, performing children’s music, followed by a performance by Maui Music Mission and the Holy Innocents Preschool’s keiki hula show. There will also be a silent auction with amazing gifts. 10:30am-2:30pm. Lahaina Cannery Mall, (1221 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy.); 808-667-9058; Holyimaui.org/preschool.html

MOTHER’S DAY PLANTING PARTY! – Sun. May 12. Bring the kids and celebrate Mom by creating some beautiful arrangements in this hands-on, educational event. Bring any type of pot, bowl, or other container. Rocks, soil, filtering screens, etc. will be provided; you’ll only pay for the plants and clippings that you use. Then pick out your succulents, get arranging, and now you’ll have a beautiful arrangement to take home! 12-5pm. 3rd Day Nursery, 808-280-7775; 3rdDayNursery.com

MOTHER’S DAY ROSES & MIMOSAS – Sun. May 12. Get roses for $7 all day and $12 bottomless mimosas from 12-3pm. The Dirty Monkey, (844 Front St., Lahaina); 808-419-6268; Thedirtymonkey.com

QUEENZ – Sun. May 12. Here’s a great event to celebrate the women in our lives. Featuring live music by Gail Swanson, Cheryl Rae, Nara Boone, Natalie Nicole, Rabbitt, Karrie O’Neill, along with special guests. Proceeds from this event will benefit Women Helping Women. $20 suggested donation. 12-5pm. Charley’s Restaurant and Saloon, (142 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia).

FREE MOVIE RENTAL FOR MOM – Sun. May 12. Binge watch with Mom! Get a $3 movie rental at no cost for Mom, from noon-8pm. Paradise Video membership must be in good standing. Paradise Video, (115 S Wakea Ave., Kahului); 808-873-3100.

MAKAWAO SUNDAYS MOTHER’S DAY EDITION – Sun. May 12. Treat mom to a performance by Na Hoku-winner Kanekoa. Christina “Sweet Beets” Boyden opens the show at 3pm. What a great way to close out the weekend. Kiddo friendly. Casanova Italian Restaurant, (1188 Makawao Ave.); 808-572-0220; Casanovamaui.com

By Shan Kekahuna, [email protected]

Cover design Darris Hurst, [email protected]