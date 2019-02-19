The Monster Yard Sale will be at Montessori School of Maui on Saturday, February 23rd. The community is warmly invited to to a morning full of searching and scavenging through “totally awesome, gently used stuff.” All proceeds will benefit the educational programs at the school. There’ll also be refreshments and baked goodies available for purchase. This is always one of the best rummage sales on Maui, so make sure to get there early! Free. 8am. Montessori School of Maui, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808.573.5984; momi.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Montessori School of Maui